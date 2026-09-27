Tom Kim is set to leave the Presidents Cup before the final result is decided, but his next stop could have a much bigger impact on his future. The South Korean star will play Wyndham Clark in Sunday's singles match at Medinah Country Club before flying to Japan for the 2026 Asian Games. The Associated Press reported that Kim is expected to leave Chicago later that day, with people close to the International team confirming his plans. The reason is simple but important. Kim is one of South Korea's golfers at the Asian Games, where winning a gold medal in the individual or team event could earn him an exemption from mandatory military service. At just 24, that could allow Kim to continue his PGA Tour career without a long break.

Tom Kim Set To Leave Presidents Cup For Asian Games

Kim has already made a big impact at Medinah Country Club. The 24-year-old has won three of his four matches for the International team and will face Clark in the second singles match Sunday. The Internationals entered the final day leading the United States 10½-7½.

The timing of his departure is tied to what comes next. Kim is one of three South Korean golfers selected for the Asian Games, which begin Wednesday at Kasugai Country Club in Japan. According to the AP, a gold medal in either the individual or team competition would give Kim an exemption from South Korea's mandatory military service.

That makes the Asian Games especially important for Kim at this stage of his career. Under South Korean law, most able-bodied men must complete 18 to 21 months of military service. For athletes, an Olympic medal or an Asian Games gold medal can provide an exemption.

Tom Kim Faces Major Opportunity In South Korea

Kim has already experienced how close he can get to an Olympic medal. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, he finished four shots outside the bronze-medal position. The AP reported that Kim was emotional after that result, and the Asian Games now give him another chance to secure an exemption.

His form also makes this trip interesting. Kim entered the Presidents Cup after winning the Genesis Scottish Open and finishing third at the U.S. Open. He was ranked No. 31 in the world when the AP report was published, showing how much his game has improved since he was selected for South Korea's Asian Games team.

The Presidents Cup will continue without Kim after his match with Clark, while the Asian Games golf competition starts September 30 and runs through October 3. The official Asian Games schedule confirms all four rounds will be held at Kasugai Country Club's East Course. For Kim, those four days could have an effect well beyond the golf course.