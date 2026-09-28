Brandt Snedeker had every reason to celebrate after Team USA pulled off a huge comeback at the 2026 Presidents Cup. But the U.S. captain also had something to say about the 2027 Ryder Cup. After beating the International team 17-13 at Medinah Country Club on September 27, Snedeker sent a clear message about what could come next. The United States entered Sunday's singles matches trailing 10.5-7.5. The team then won 9.5 of the available 12 points to complete the biggest final-day comeback in Presidents Cup history. Speaking after the win, Snedeker said, “This team is going to be a problem in Ireland.”

Brandt Snedeker's Ryder Cup Comment After U.S. Presidents Cup Comeback

The comeback changed the mood around Team USA in just one day. Cameron Young started the singles session with a 3&2 victory, while rookies and experienced players continued adding points. Jacob Bridgeman then sealed the overall win by beating Min Woo Lee 1-up.

Snedeker said the victory was bigger than his own role as captain. He told PGA Tour Radio, “It doesn't mean anything for me, it means more for USA golf. I think we're all tired of this narrative that we don't care about each other, that we don't know how to play team golf. I think this proves it.”

He then added, “You don't come back the way we did if these guys haven't all bought into each other. This team is going to be a problem in Ireland. It's going to be a problem.” The comment quickly drew attention because Ireland will host the next Ryder Cup at Adare Manor.

2027 Ryder Cup At Adare Manor Awaits Team USA

The next chapter is already set. The 2027 Ryder Cup will take place at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland, with competition scheduled for September 17-19. The full Ryder Cup week runs from September 13-19, making it the 100th staging of the event.

Snedeker will not be the U.S. playing captain there. Jim Furyk is set to lead Team USA, while Luke Donald will captain Europe for a third straight Ryder Cup. Furyk also served as one of Snedeker's vice-captains at Medinah, giving him a close view of the comeback and team dynamic.

For now, Snedeker's words have added an early storyline to the 2027 Ryder Cup. His comment came after one of the strongest final-day performances in Presidents Cup history, but whether that confidence carries to Adare Manor will only be answered when Team USA meets Europe in Ireland.