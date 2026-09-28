Dan Brown's first PGA Tour season has ended earlier than expected, with the English golfer deciding not to return for the rest of 2026. Brown made the decision after dealing with health and injury problems, including a wrist issue that affected his schedule. The 31-year-old said he did not feel he was in the right place mentally and physically to continue his PGA Tour campaign. He will now spend the rest of the year playing on the DP World Tour.

Brown shared the decision on Instagram after the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. “Due to the recent health and injury issues I have made the difficult decision to not go back to the PGA Tour for the rest of the 2026 season,” he wrote. He also thanked people in America for welcoming him during his first full season there.

Dan Brown Leaves PGA Tour After Difficult 2026 Season

Brown entered the PGA Tour in 2026 after a strong 2025 season on the DP World Tour. His win at the BMW International Open helped him secure a PGA Tour card through the dual-membership route. The victory was his second DP World Tour title and opened the door to a new chapter in America.

His PGA Tour season started well with a T19 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He later recorded a T30 at the Farmers Insurance Open, T40 at the Cognizant Classic and T13 at the Zurich Classic. Brown also finished T18 at The Open Championship in July.

The wrist problem then became a bigger issue. Brown withdrew from the British Masters and later pulled out of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Golf Monthly reported that the injury had already affected his preparation and limited his playing schedule.

Brown explained that he had considered an injection before the Irish Open but eventually decided against playing. After the BMW PGA Championship, he said he was not “in the right place mentally and physically” to finish the PGA Tour season as planned.

Dan Brown Will Focus On DP World Tour After PGA Tour Exit

There is still more golf ahead for Brown. He has chosen to play the rest of 2026 on the DP World Tour, where he already knows the courses, players and routine. GolfMagic reported that his next appearance is expected to come at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

Brown's 2025 BMW International Open win also gives him an exemption on the DP World Tour through the end of next season. That gives him a clear path to continue playing while dealing with his current problems and working toward getting his game back on track.

His PGA Tour numbers show how difficult the season became. According to the PGA Tour, Brown made seven cuts from 16 starts in 2026, with three finishes inside the top 25. He earned $485,126 in official money and finished the season ranked 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

Brown's decision closes his first PGA Tour chapter, but it does not end his career on the biggest stage. For now, his focus is back on the DP World Tour, where the English golfer hopes to recover, compete regularly and rebuild after a frustrating first season in America.