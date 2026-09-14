Shane Lowry gave Irish fans plenty to celebrate, but Donald Trump had one more surprise waiting at the Irish Open trophy ceremony. After Lowry's record win at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, Trump announced that the U.S. would remove its 10% tariff on Irish whiskey. The announcement came after talks with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Lowry during Trump's 48-hour Ireland visit. Trump did not give a date for when the tariff removal would take effect, but the Irish whiskey industry quickly welcomed the news.

Donald Trump Announces Irish Whiskey Tariff Removal After Shane Lowry Win

The announcement came during the prize presentation on Sunday, September 13. Trump said Martin and Lowry had spoken to him about the tariff, adding, “Everybody's been bugging me.” He then told the crowd, “I am going to take the tariffs off” Irish whiskey.

Irish whiskey had been facing a 10% U.S. tariff after the rate was reduced from 15% in July. Reuters reported that the duty was part of wider tariffs on European Union wine and spirit exports. Trump later made clear that the move applied to Irish whiskey, not the wider European Union.

The Irish Whiskey Association welcomed the decision, with director Eoin Ó Catháin saying, “Nothing exemplifies the US-Ireland trade relationship better than Irish Whiskey.” The group said a return to tariff-free trade could support jobs, investment and future growth, although the next step is still the formal implementation of Trump's announcement.

Shane Lowry's Irish Open Win Added To The Big Moment

Lowry had already turned the Doonbeg crowd into a celebration before Trump made his announcement. The Irishman shot 67, 62, 65 and 63 to finish at 23-under 257 and win the Irish Open by 11 shots, setting a new tournament record for winning margin.

Lowry also joked about the role he played in the whiskey talks, saying Irish distillers should be sending him a cheque. He later admitted Trump had spoken with him about the issue but had not told him that he planned to announce the tariff change at the ceremony.

The weekend had a more serious side away from the 18th green. Trump's visit brought a major security operation and protests in Doonbeg and at Shannon Airport. RTE reported that Gardaí planned 10,000 12-hour shifts during the visit.