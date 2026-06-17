Osiregbeme Egbakhumeh arrived at the U.S. Open expecting to learn about golf. Instead, the Alabama State University student is getting a much bigger lesson about careers, opportunities and life beyond the course. The 20-year-old golfer from Nigeria is part of the USGA's Pathways Discover internship program, which brings college students to major championships for hands-on experience. While the world's best players compete at Shinnecock Hills, Egbakhumeh is quietly building a future of his own behind the scenes.

USGA Pathways Program Gives Alabama State Golfer Real-World Experience At U.S. Open

According to GOLF.com, Egbakhumeh is one of about two dozen students participating in the USGA's 10-day Pathways Discover internship. The program allows students from different backgrounds to work in various departments during the U.S. Open while learning how one of golf's biggest events operates. Egbakhumeh is currently working in the ticketing office at Shinnecock Hills. The experience has also included trips away from the course, including a visit to New York City and a planned stop at Yankee Stadium. For students like him, the program offers a closer look at careers that exist throughout the golf industry.

His story makes the opportunity even more meaningful. Raised in Lagos, Nigeria, Egbakhumeh came to the United States to attend Alabama State University after being recruited online by coach Quincy Heard. While golf first opened the door, the internship is helping him understand how many different paths the sport can create.

Osiregbeme Egbakhumeh's Journey From Lagos To American College Golf

At first glance, Egbakhumeh may seem like a typical college athlete. But his journey to this moment has been anything but ordinary. Long before arriving at the U.S. Open, he was already taking a different path than many young golfers. The computer information systems major told GOLF.com that he enjoys subjects like Pre-Calculus and admires golfers such as Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Speaking about calculus, Egbakhumeh explained that it is the study of “change and motion,” something he believes connects directly to golf swings and ball flight.

That mix of academic curiosity and athletic ambition continues to drive him forward. Egbakhumeh has already improved his scoring average during his college career and hopes to keep developing both on and off the course. His story matters because it shows how programs like the USGA Pathways initiative can open doors far beyond tournament week. For young athletes dreaming of bigger opportunities, isn't that exactly what sports are supposed to do?