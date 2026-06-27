Phil Mickelson is back in the headlines, but this time it has nothing to do with golf. Ashley Perez, the former wife of fellow golfer Pat Perez, has publicly shared allegations about an alleged incident involving Mickelson that she says happened in 2015. Speaking to Skratch, Ashley detailed an encounter she claims took place while she and her then-husband were staying at Mickelson's New Jersey villa during a tournament week. The allegations have resurfaced amid renewed scrutiny surrounding the six-time major champion.

Ashley Perez Shares Allegations About Phil Mickelson During 2015 Stay

According to Ashley Perez's account to Skratch, she, Pat Perez, and Phil Mickelson were spending time together at Mickelson's New Jersey property in 2015 while Pat was competing in a nearby tournament. Ashley alleged that the group had been sitting on a patio drinking wine when Pat briefly left to use the restroom.

Ashley claimed that during that time, Mickelson grabbed his phone and showed her a full-body nude photograph of himself in which he was allegedly posing without cloths while flexing his bicep. Ashley further alleged that Mickelson then told her, “I'm going to leave my bedroom door open tonight. When Pat falls asleep I want you to come see me.” She said she was shocked by the alleged incident and initially chose not to tell her husband because she did not want to disrupt the tournament.

The allegations may also explain comments Pat Perez made years later during a podcast appearance. At the time, Pat said, “I have a different hate for Phil than most people. And people won't know the story. I'm not gonna go into the story again, but Phil crossed the line with me that is just uncrossable and unforgivable.” He added, “He knows that he screwed up. He apologized for the action, but I cannot forgive him for it.” Those remarks have now taken on new meaning following Ashley's claims.

Phil Mickelson's Team Responds As Past Friendship Remains Broken

Friendships in professional golf often stretch over decades, making personal disputes especially complicated. The relationship between Phil Mickelson and Pat Perez was once considered close, which is why these allegations have drawn significant attention across the golf world.

Ashley Perez told Skratch that Mickelson later apologized on several occasions, including during what she described as a lengthy phone conversation involving both her and Pat. However, she said the friendship between the two golfers never fully recovered after the alleged incident.

Mickelson's representatives did not directly deny Ashley's account but pushed back against some of the allegations currently circulating. In a statement provided to multiple outlets, his team said, “Some of the allegations circulating about Mr. Mickelson are false, and others revisit mistakes he has already acknowledged, publicly or privately. Stacking the disputed claims next to the ones he has owned does not make them credible. It instead contributes to a false and misleading narrative.” As the story continues to unfold, many questions remain unanswered, reminding readers of the importance of distinguishing allegations from proven facts.