Jon Rahm has finally given an update on his LIV Golf future, but he still has no clear answer. Speaking to BBC Sport on Tuesday, September 8, Rahm said he remains willing to fulfill his LIV contract, while admitting that the league's future is difficult to predict. “There's just a lot of things that could happen,” Rahm said in Doonbeg, Ireland. His comments came days after LIV's 2026 season ended early and the league began cutting back its operations.

Jon Rahm Keeps LIV Golf Future Open As Uncertainty Grows

Rahm was asked whether he now knows what will happen with LIV Golf. His answer was similar to what he said after the final LIV event in Indianapolis. “Yes and no, it hasn't really changed from my last interview,” Rahm told BBC Sport. He added that there are many possible outcomes and “time's gonna tell.”

The two-time major winner also made his current position clear. Rahm said he still has his “LIV 1.0” contract and is “more than willing to fulfill” it. At the same time, he knows the league is changing quickly. LIV confirmed it was “scaling back operations” last month, with staff cuts following the end of the 2026 season.

That explains why Rahm is avoiding a firm prediction about 2027. He described himself as “pretty good at dealing with turbulence” after joining LIV, and when asked about a possible return to the PGA Tour, his answer was simple: “We'll see what happens.” For now, his attention is back on the golf course in Ireland.

Jon Rahm Returns To Irish Open With LIV Questions Still Hanging

There is another reason Rahm's comments matter this week. The Spaniard is back at the Irish Open for the first time since winning the tournament at Lahinch in 2019. He also won at Portstewart in 2017, meaning a third title would put him alongside Seve Ballesteros.

The 2026 Irish Open begins Thursday, September 10, at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, County Clare. The Irish Times reported that the field includes Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and Brooks Koepka, giving Rahm a strong test as he returns to DP World Tour action.

Rahm will then head to Wentworth for next week's BMW PGA Championship. His return to the DP World Tour is also important because he settled his dispute with the tour earlier this year, helping protect his eligibility for future events and keeping his 2027 Ryder Cup hopes alive.

LIV Golf Changes Put Jon Rahm At A Major Crossroads

Rahm joined LIV Golf before the 2024 season after accepting a huge deal and became the captain of Legion XIII. He won the LIV individual title in 2024 and again in 2025. He also won twice during the 2026 season, according to BBC Sport, making his future especially important to the league.

LIV's problem is that its future structure is still unclear. Its 2026 season ended earlier than planned after the team championship in Detroit was cancelled, while the league has been reducing its operations. That leaves Rahm, one of its biggest stars, waiting for answers about what his contract will look like in the next version of LIV.

For Rahm, though, there is no immediate move to announce. He remains under contract and is preparing to play in Ireland. His message was cautious rather than dramatic: he is ready to honor his current deal, but he also knows the golf world around him is changing. What happens to LIV next could decide where one of its biggest stars plays in 2027.