The question is answered. Christian Pulisic is in the starting lineup for the United States against Paraguay tonight at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kick-off is at 6 PM PDT. Pulisic starts on the left side of a front two alongside Folarin Balogun, with the full USMNT lineup reading: Freese; Freeman, McKenzie, Ream, Robinson; Dest, McKennie, Adams, Tillman; Pulisic, Balogun.

The 27-year-old AC Milan forward carries more expectation into this game than anyone else on the field. He is the best American player of his generation, the country's most recognisable football name, and has been waiting for a home World Cup his entire career. The circumstances could not be bigger. The form, however, has been a concern.

The Form Issue and Why It Matters

Pulisic has scored once for club and country in 2026, breaking a six-month drought during the pre-tournament friendly win over Senegal in late May. At Milan, where he spent the second half of the season in and out of form, the numbers were not what anyone expected when he moved to Serie A. His international record is better than his club form suggests, but an eight-game scoring drought for the USMNT heading into tonight is a real number and one that has generated genuine debate about his influence on this team under Mauricio Pochettino.

The coach has never wavered in his backing. Pulisic is the talisman, the player the system is built around, and his starting position tonight makes that clear. Pochettino's setup is a 3-5-2 with Pulisic given freedom to drift inside from the left, which is where he does his best work.

What to Expect From Paraguay

Paraguay arrive having gone unbeaten in eight matches, including wins over Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay in qualifying. Gustavo Alfaro's side conceded just 14 goals across 18 CONMEBOL qualifying matches, which makes them disciplined and difficult to break down. Key attacker Julio Enciso is a doubt with a muscle injury, which removes their most dangerous creative threat.

The USMNT are favourites at home in front of 70,000 fans. The stage is set. Pulisic has waited his whole career for a night like this. SoFi Stadium is about to find out if he is ready for it.