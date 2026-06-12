Today is the day Canada plays its first home World Cup match in the nation's history. Alphonso Davies will not be on the pitch for it. The captain and most recognisable player in Canadian football history is ruled out of the Group B opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field in Toronto, confirmed absent by coach Jesse Marsch ahead of kick-off.

The injury that has sidelined him has been a saga that stretched across two months. Davies first suffered a hamstring problem during Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final against PSG on May 6, leaving the field in distress and missing the rest of the club season. He then reported to Canada's national team camp still not fully fit, sat out every warm-up fixture, and has now missed the most significant game in Canadian football history as a result.

What Happened and How Serious It Is

Davies injured his left hamstring making a challenge during Bayern's second-leg semi-final in Paris. The initial recovery window was placed at five weeks, which would theoretically have brought him back around the time of today's opener. The timeline has not held.

Marsch told CBC that Davies would not play against Bosnia and Herzegovina but was careful to add that his captain would be involved in the tournament. "We'll take it step by step," Marsch said, framing the absence as precautionary rather than a sign of something more serious. The expectation within the Canada camp is that Davies will be available for their second group game against Qatar in Vancouver on June 18 and fully fit by the time they face Switzerland on June 24.

What Canada Faces Without Him

The absence is significant for a team that genuinely fancies its chances in Group B. Bosnia and Herzegovina eliminated Italy in the UEFA playoffs to earn their place here and are not a straightforward opponent. Davies at left-back provides pace, defensive security and attacking threat that no other player in the Canada squad replicates. Without him, Marsch is expected to start Richie Laryea or a makeshift alternative in the position.

Canada has never won a World Cup match. Today's game against Bosnia and Herzegovina is one of the more winnable opportunities they will have to change that. Davies will be watching from the bench, resting, and waiting for his moment to arrive.