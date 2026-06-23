France's Group I match against Iraq at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia became the first weather-delayed game of the 2026 World Cup on Monday, with the second half held up for more than two hours after severe thunderstorms and active lightning strikes rolled over South Philadelphia at halftime.

France led 1-0 through a 14th-minute Kylian Mbappe goal when the rain intensified just before the break. FIFA confirmed the suspension shortly after, citing the risk of lightning within the vicinity of the stadium. Under FIFA's safety protocol, any lightning strike detected within eight miles of an open-air venue triggers a mandatory 30-minute hold, with the clock resetting every time a new strike is recorded nearby. That is what stretched a 15-minute initial delay into a wait that ultimately lasted two hours and 11 minutes including the halftime break itself, with play not resuming until just after 8 PM ET.

Why the France vs Iraq Delay Lasted So Long

Players from both teams were sent back to their locker rooms while the stadium bowl was cleared and fans moved to covered concourse areas to shelter from the storm. Iraq coach Graham Arnold used part of the time to show his players footage from the first half. "There was nothing I could do, really," Arnold said. "I showed them some footage from the first half, just a few bits so they could see where France was hurting us."

As a result of the lengthy delay, there was no hydration break in the second half, and only two minutes of stoppage time were added at the end.

What Didier Deschamps Said His Players Did During the Wait

Deschamps gave a detailed account of how his squad handled the unusually long pause. "We played cards," he initially joked, before clarifying the reality. "No, we were waiting because we had slots and they kept being pushed back. The most important for me and Graham Arnold was to have the 20 minutes to warm up again and not take any risks."

He described the toll the wait took on focus. "It was a very long evening. We spent a lot of time waiting. It's emotionally and mentally draining because we had to stay fully focused and engaged in the dressing room. Staying in the dressing room for an hour and a half, almost two hours, while maintaining focus is very difficult. It demands a lot. The players made a huge effort, as did the staff."

He was clear it was the right call regardless of the inconvenience. "You can't fight against rain and lightning. It's a question of safety. These are very special circumstances and I do hope they will not happen again. It doesn't annoy me. I was joking with the players."

Mbappe added his own goal either side of the delay, with Ousmane Dembele completing the 3-0 win after the restart.