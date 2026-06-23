Norway are at their first World Cup in 28 years, and their fans have produced one of the genuinely original viral moments of the 2026 tournament. The Viking Row, a synchronised chant and rowing motion performed by groups of supporters, has shown up in stadiums, on escalators in Boston, in Times Square, and even inside Norway's own parliament. It is loud, it is strange to anyone seeing it for the first time, and it is rooted entirely in Norway's seafaring history.

What the Viking Row Actually Is and Where It Comes From

The chant begins with supporters sitting down together before building into a rhythmic call of the word "ro," which translates simply to "row" in Norwegian. As the chant builds, fans move their arms back and forth in unison, mimicking the action of pulling oars, before rising together at the climax with arms thrown up and a roar of celebration.

The symbolism traces directly back to Viking longships, vessels that began appearing toward the end of the 8th century, carrying anywhere from six to 16 rowing benches and stretching between 55 and 75 feet long. Norwegian fan Ole Frøystad explained the deeper meaning behind the gesture on CBS Sports: "The rowing goes way back to the Viking era. They took in their sails, they put up their oars, went into shore and they did that right before battle. So it kind of fits with the national team, like we're going into battle. Let's get to work and let's row."

The chant itself is tied to the song "Alt for Norge," meaning "Everything for Norway," released in 1994 to celebrate the country's first World Cup qualification since 1938.

How the Viking Row Took Over the 2026 World Cup

A crowd of Norwegian fans performing the Viking Row on a Boston escalator ahead of Norway's opener against Iraq went viral with over a million views after Barstool Sports shared the clip. Norway then won that match 4-1, with Erling Haaland scoring twice on his World Cup debut. Days later, on June 18, Norwegian lawmakers paused a parliamentary session to perform the move together in support of the national team. Fans repeated the spectacle in Times Square ahead of Norway's clash with Senegal in New Jersey.

The Viking Row now sits alongside Iceland's thunderclap from Euro 2016 as one of the most recognisable pieces of supporter culture a major tournament has produced, a tradition built on heritage that has translated perfectly into something the rest of the football world wants to join in on.