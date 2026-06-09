Omar Abdulkadir Artan arrived at Miami International Airport on Saturday on a flight from Istanbul. He had a valid US work visa. He was one of FIFA's 52 selected referees for the 2026 World Cup, the only Somali ever chosen to officiate at the tournament, and the man the Confederation of African Football had named the continent's best referee in 2025. He was pulled aside for additional inspection by US Customs and Border Protection, held, and then denied entry. By Monday, FIFA had confirmed he would play no part in the tournament. He had already flown back to Istanbul.

CBP told reporters that Artan was "determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry," without providing any further details. No specific reason has been made public. No appeal process is available. FIFA said it was not involved in host country immigration processes and that the US government's decision would not be changed.

The Travel Ban Connection

Somalia is one of 39 countries listed on the Trump administration's travel ban executive order, which subjects nationals to additional scrutiny when seeking entry to the United States. While the ban includes a carveout for athletes, coaches and support staff travelling for the World Cup, that exemption did not extend to Artan, whose role as a referee apparently fell outside its scope in a way authorities have not explained.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the decision immediately. CAIR deputy director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said the US should not ban anyone from its shores simply because of their race or ethnicity, calling the decision an affront to the country's values and the law. Ciise Aden Abshir, a senior adviser to Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports, said Artan had a valid visa and that denying him entry undermined football's commitment to fairness and merit. Somalia's president had praised Artan in April, calling him a symbol of inspiration for the new generation of Somalis.

What It Means for the Tournament

FIFA will replace Artan from its existing pool of officials. The organisation has not confirmed which matches he had been assigned to.

The incident is the latest in a series of immigration controversies surrounding the US co-hosting role. Iran spent weeks waiting for visa clearance in Tijuana. DR Congo completed a 21-day isolation bubble in Belgium. Now a decorated African referee has been turned away two days before the opening match. The tournament has not kicked off yet. The political complications already have.