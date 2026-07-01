Ronald Koeman resigned as Netherlands head coach on Tuesday, the day after the country's Round of 32 elimination against Morocco on penalties at the 2026 World Cup. In a statement posted on Instagram, Koeman wrote: "I decided last night that it is time to step down as head coach of the Netherlands. We all shared the dream of making history at this World Cup, but we fell short. No one is more disappointed by that than I am. As head coach, the responsibility ultimately rests with me."

Koeman finishes as the Netherlands manager with the second most matches in the role, having taken charge for 64 games across his two spells in charge. He also revealed that family played a major role in his decision, saying he now wants to spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren after years in the dugout, with comments that have fuelled speculation this could mark the end of his coaching career altogether.

Netherlands Head Coach Candidates: Who Could Replace Ronald Koeman

The KNVB's technical director Nigel de Jong confirmed the federation has immediately begun searching for a new head coach, with former Liverpool manager Arne Slot, FC Twente technical director Erik ten Hag, Jong Oranje coach Michael Reiziger and PSV coach Peter Bosz all mentioned as possible candidates.

Slot is among the early bookmakers' favourites. He guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2024-25 before being dismissed a year later, though his reputation in the Netherlands has largely held. Van Nistelrooy, who served as Koeman's assistant throughout his second tenure, is also expected to be considered, though his stint as interim at Manchester United and his challenging spell as Leicester manager have raised questions about his readiness for a major international role. Ten Hag is also unlikely to be far from the conversation, despite a brutally short spell in charge of Bayer Leverkusen. He had been due to take up a backroom role with Twente after the World Cup, but could be tempted to change course if the national job becomes available.

Why Ronald Koeman's Record Has Come Under Heavy Scrutiny

A leading Dutch football columnist noted a painful statistical reality from Koeman's entire second tenure: the Netherlands failed to beat a single country from the top 25 of the FIFA world rankings. His decision to deploy a five-man defensive backline against Morocco and play primarily on the counter drew heavy criticism from Dutch fans and media, and Koeman was unapologetic at his post-match press conference, saying he would make the same tactical choices again. The equaliser that Morocco scored in the 91st minute, followed by the shootout defeat, brought a reign that had promised more than it ultimately delivered to a quiet close.