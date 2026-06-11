Carlo Ancelotti is 65 years old, has won the Champions League five times, won league titles in Italy, England, France, Spain and Germany, and has never managed a national team before in his life. When Brazil appointed him on May 26, 2025, they were not just hiring a new coach. They were breaking a tradition that stretched back over a century.

No foreign manager had ever taken charge of the Seleção on a permanent basis before Ancelotti walked into his first training session. The CBF's statement made the magnitude of the moment plain: "The greatest national team in the history of football will now be led by the most successful coach in the world."

Why Brazil Made the Call

The appointment followed one of the most chaotic periods in Brazilian football since 2022. After Tite resigned following the quarter-final exit at Qatar 2022, Brazil went through Ramon Menezes, Fernando Diniz and Dorival Júnior in less than three years. Dorival was fired in March 2025 after a 4-1 thrashing by Argentina in qualifying left Brazil fourth in the South American table.

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues had been pursuing Ancelotti for over two years. The Italian had twice extended his contract at Real Madrid when Brazil came calling, but by the spring of 2025 his position at the Bernabéu had become untenable. Madrid had lost all four Clásicos that season, lost the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona, and been knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal in the quarter-finals. Xabi Alonso was already confirmed as his replacement. The timing finally aligned.

Ancelotti's connections to the Brazilian squad were a genuine factor in the decision. He had managed Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo and Éder Militão at Real Madrid for several seasons. He knew their strengths, their characters and their needs better than any other available candidate.

What He Has Done Since Taking Over

Brazil won six of their final eight qualifying matches under Ancelotti, finishing fifth in the South American table and reaching the tournament via automatic qualification. He won his first major decision by insisting that only fully fit players would make the squad, which explained the absence of Rodrygo and others who had returned from injury late in the season.

No foreign-born coach has ever won the World Cup. Ancelotti told reporters in Tokyo last October that "there is always a first time in life." Brazil open Group C against Morocco at MetLife Stadium on June 13.