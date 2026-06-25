South Africa beat South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey on Wednesday to reach the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in their history, completing a remarkable recovery after losing their tournament opener to Mexico. Thapelo Maseko, brought on and quietly effective throughout, scored the decisive goal in the 63rd minute, firing home from close range after Tshepang Moremi squared the ball across the box. Bafana Bafana finished second in Group A behind co-hosts Mexico, who beat the Czech Republic in the simultaneous fixture, and will face Canada in the round of 32 in Los Angeles on June 28.

Who Thapelo Maseko Is and How He Got Here

Born in Sebokeng, Gauteng, on November 11, 2003, Maseko came through the SuperSport United academy before making his name during the 2022-23 season, helping the club to a third-place league finish and attracting interest from Belgian side KVC Westerlo. He signed for Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa's most successful club, in June 2023, and immediately became central to their run to the inaugural African Football League title that same year, scoring the only goal in both legs of the semi-final against Egyptian giants Al Ahly and finishing as the competition's top scorer and best player.

He struggled for consistent playing time in a crowded Sundowns attack and moved on loan to Cypriot First Division side AEL Limassol in January 2026, looking for regular football ahead of the World Cup. Coach Hugo Broos named him in South Africa's final 26-man squad on May 27, a decision that paid off in the most significant moment of the tournament so far.

How South Africa Turned Their Tournament Around

South Africa's run to the knockouts looked unlikely after a 2-0 opening defeat to Mexico in Mexico City. They followed it with a battling draw against the Czech Republic before producing their best performance of the tournament against South Korea, dominating despite holding just 30 percent possession and registering 13 shots to South Korea's eight. South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo's decision to leave captain Son Heung-min out of the starting lineup backfired, with Son introduced only at halftime as his side searched for an equaliser that never arrived.

Coach Hugo Broos struggled to find the words for what his side had achieved. "We scored that goal, and it was 20 minutes of heart-beating and hoping that the game should be finished as soon as possible. So yes, we are in the second round. It's historic. But I'm very happy for the guys. I've worked with them for five years, and what we did in those five years is amazing."