Canada beat South Africa 1-0 in the Round of 32 on Sunday at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, and the goal that made it happen arrived in the 92nd minute, deep into stoppage time, after 90 minutes in which the co-hosts had pounded South Africa with chances that refused to go in. Jacob Shaffelburg sent a cross into the box, a South African defender headed it away, and the ball dropped straight to Stephen Eustaquio on the edge of the penalty area. He chested it down and drilled a right-footed shot past diving goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and into the net, sending Canada into the Round of 16 for the first time in the country's history.

Who Stephen Eustaquio Is and How He Got Here

Born in Leamington, Ontario, on December 21, 1996, to Portuguese parents, Eustaquio grew up between Canada and Portugal, where he eventually built his club career through Cruz Azul in Mexico, a loan to Pacos de Ferreira, and a permanent move to FC Porto in May 2022, where he won multiple titles and made 95 appearances. He committed to playing for Canada at senior level in February 2019 and made his international debut later that year. He has since represented Canada at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League final and the 2024 Copa America, and joined Los Angeles FC on loan from Porto in February 2026.

Sunday's goal was his sixth for Canada across 61 international appearances, and his first in nearly three years, since a goal against Jamaica in late 2023. He captained the side from the start, with Alphonso Davies making his tournament debut after missing the entire group stage through a hamstring injury but unavailable on the pitch at the moment the winner went in.

A Goal Carrying Personal Weight

The win carried deep personal significance for Eustaquio. His mother Esmeralda died of brain cancer in April 2023, and his father died of a sudden heart attack roughly a year later. "Everything I do is for my family, for my parents, for my girlfriend, for my daughter, for my brother, for my friends back home, for all of them," he has said. After Sunday's match, he reflected on the moment itself: "It was an amazing goal, but when I shot, I felt everybody shot with me. We kept believing and kept pushing. We couldn't imagine it any other way."

Canada now face the winner of Morocco against the Netherlands in the Round of 16, a daunting test, but one Jesse Marsch's side will take on having already made history.