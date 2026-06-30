Paraguay produced one of the great upsets of the 2026 World Cup on Monday, eliminating four-time champions Germany in the Round of 32 on penalties, and the player at the centre of it was a goalkeeper most of the football world had never heard of until this tournament. Orlando Gill made five saves across 120 minutes before stopping two penalties in the shootout, sending Paraguay through to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2010 and making them the first team in World Cup history to beat Germany in a penalty shootout.

Orlando Gill's Journey From Selling Clothes to World Cup Hero

Born Orlando Daniel Gill Noldin on June 11, 2000, in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Gill came through the youth ranks at Club 13 de Junio and Club Sportivo San Lorenzo before earning a move to Argentine side San Lorenzo de Almagro on loan in December 2023, made permanent in January 2025. Standing at 6 foot 6, he originally played as a forward or midfielder as a child before settling into goal, a position once held in Paraguay by legends Jose Luis Chilavert and Justo Villar. Just two years before his World Cup heroics, Gill was reportedly selling his own clothes to help support his family financially. An emotional social media post he made during that difficult period went largely unnoticed at the time, but resurfaced and went viral once his World Cup performances began making headlines.

Orlando Gill's Heroics Against Germany at the 2026 World Cup

Gill made his senior international debut on September 9, 2025, in a 1-0 friendly win over Peru, and had earned just six caps before being named in Paraguay's final World Cup squad. His tournament started roughly: a 4-1 defeat to co-hosts the United States in the opener. He responded by keeping back-to-back clean sheets, denying all six shots on target in a 1-0 win over Turkiye and turning away five more chances in a goalless draw with Australia, results that carried Paraguay through as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Against Germany, Gill saved Kai Havertz's opening penalty and then denied Nick Woltemade before Jonathan Tah blazed the decisive kick over the bar. He was named Player of the Match by fan vote. With Besiktas and Valencia already reported to be monitoring him, the goalkeeper who was selling clothes two years ago now has the football world paying close attention.