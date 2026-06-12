Nobody in Toronto saw this coming. Bosnia and Herzegovina's starting lineup against Canada on Friday had been shaped by two injury absences: captain Edin Dzeko, who did not make the starting XI, and Haris Tabakovic, ruled out entirely. The man who stepped into the forward line in their place was Jovo Lukic, a 26-year-old striker who plays his club football in the Romanian Liga I with Universitatea Cluj and who had not scored a single goal for his country before today.

In the 21st minute of the first World Cup match ever played on Canadian soil, that changed. Bosnia swung in a corner from Ivan Basic, Sead Kolasinac flicked it on at the near post, and Lukic arrived at the back stick to head it into the net. His first international goal. On the biggest stage the sport offers. In front of a packed BMO Field that fell almost completely silent.

Who Jovo Lukic Is

Born in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lukic plays as a centre-forward for Universitatea Cluj in Romania, where he has been one of the more consistent strikers in the Liga I over the past two seasons. His route to the national team has been anything but straightforward. He was not part of the Bosnia squad during the qualifying campaign and was called up only when injuries to Dzeko and Tabakovic created a gap in the attacking options heading into the tournament.

He wears the number 25 shirt for Bosnia and Herzegovina, which reflects his position in the squad hierarchy. Most people watching the match in Toronto had not heard of him before today. The FOX Soccer broadcast noted it was his first international goal the moment he scored it.

The Context That Makes It Remarkable

Bosnia qualified for the 2026 World Cup by beating Italy in a playoff final in Zenica on March 31, a result that sent the country into celebration and brought Dzeko back to a World Cup for the first time since 2014. The expectation was always that Dzeko would lead the line here. Instead, a Romanian Liga I forward nobody outside Bosnia had pencilled into the starting XI headed his country's first goal of the 2026 World Cup in the 21st minute against the co-hosts, in front of their own crowd.