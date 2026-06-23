Jorge Messi has spent more than two decades as the most influential figure behind his son's career, long before Lionel Messi became the most decorated player in football history. This week, the family confirmed that the 68-year-old is currently dealing with a health issue, a statement that arrived after days of unverified rumours, including a false report of his death that circulated across Argentine media.

Who Jorge Messi Is and the Role He Played in His Son's Career

Jorge Horacio Messi has acted as his son's agent and primary business manager for the entirety of Lionel's professional career. He accompanied a young Messi to Barcelona in the early 2000s for the tryout at La Masia that changed both of their lives, and went on to negotiate every major contract that followed, from Messi's deals at Barcelona to his transfers to Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami. Beyond football contracts, he has managed his son's image rights and overseen family investments in real estate, hotels and restaurants.

In 2016, Lionel and Jorge Messi were both convicted in Spain on tax evasion charges, though both avoided prison because the sentence handed down fell below the two-year threshold that triggers custodial time in Spanish law.

The Health Update and Why the Family Spoke Out

Speculation about Jorge's condition intensified after Lionel Messi was seen wiping away tears following his first goal in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria in their World Cup opener. Messi later explained the emotion directly: "Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football. I've had some tough days. I thank my teammates, the coaching staff and the delegation for helping me."

The family confirmed Jorge's situation in a statement released on June 18, stating he is "under medical supervision, recovering, and progressing favorably within his current condition." They did not disclose the nature of the illness. The statement also directly addressed the false reports of his death that had spread on Argentine television, with the family stating that "any version, statement, or information that does not come from the family itself and its official channels should not be considered valid or true."

The presenter responsible for the false death report, Florencia Peña, later resigned from her show and apologised publicly to the Messi family. Lionel Messi has continued playing for Argentina throughout the tournament, with the team progressing through the group stage as his father continues his recovery away from public view.