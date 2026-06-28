John Terry's career is etched into Chelsea's history as the club's most successful captain, with five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, a Champions League and a Europa League across 19 years at the club. Beside him for almost the entirety of that journey has been Toni Terry, his wife since 2007 and his partner since they were both 14 years old.

John Terry and Toni Terry's Relationship Timeline and Marriage

Toni, born Toni Poole, met Terry as a teenager, and the two became childhood sweethearts long before he had made a single Chelsea appearance. By her own account, she supported him financially during his early years as a Chelsea trainee, when his future in the game was still far from guaranteed. The couple welcomed twins, Georgie John and Summer Rose, on 18 May 2006, and Terry marked the occasion in typical footballer fashion days later, performing a baby-rocking goal celebration after scoring for England against Hungary. They married on 15 June 2007 at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, a high-profile wedding that reflected Terry's standing as one of the best-paid players in the Premier League at the time.

Toni Terry's Career as a Dressage Rider and Fitness Author

Away from her husband's football career, Toni built her own path as a professional dressage rider, competing at major events including the London International Horse Show at Olympia. She later moved into fitness and writing, publishing The Buddy Workout: Get Fit with Family and Friends for a Healthier, Happier You, a book chronicling her recovery from a serious back condition as a teenager alongside her approach to staying fit while raising a family in the public eye. She has spoken openly about body image pressures following her pregnancy, once saying: "Everyone else seemed to look amazing, but I hated all the pictures I saw of me. That was the trigger for me to change my body forever."

Terry retired from playing in October 2018, having turned down a move to Spartak Moscow to stay closer to his family. He moved into coaching afterward, working as assistant manager at Aston Villa before returning to Chelsea's academy in a development role. Across penalty heartbreak in Moscow, Champions League triumphs, and nearly two decades as one of English football's most recognisable captains, Toni has remained the constant presence beside him, a relationship that began long before either of them had any idea where football would eventually take them.