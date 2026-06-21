Eloy Room had a rough introduction to the World Cup. Curacao lost 7-1 to Germany in their opening match, with Room conceding seven goals in a single afternoon. A week later, in Kansas City against an Ecuador side ranked more than 50 places above them, the 37-year-old goalkeeper produced a performance that has nothing to do with how that opening game went. He made 15 saves, the joint-second most in World Cup history since the statistic became official in 1966, and helped the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup earn their first-ever point with a 0-0 draw.

"It's going to be an insane memory," Room said afterwards. "For me as a goalkeeper, this is almost a perfect game."

How the Performance Unfolded

Room set the tone in the third minute, diving low to deny Enner Valencia on a clear breakaway. He stopped Valencia again in the 20th minute, then faced an escalating onslaught in the second half, making short-range saves against Gonzalo Plata, Valencia once more, and substitute Kevin Rodriguez. Ecuador finished the match with 28 shots and an expected goals figure of over 3.0. Curacao's defensive structure, set up in a 5-4-1, frustrated them at every turn.

His save total fell one short of the all-time World Cup record of 16, set by Tim Howard for the United States against Belgium in the 2014 Round of 16, a match that went to extra time. Room's 15 saves came inside 90 minutes, making it the most saves recorded in a World Cup match that did not require extra time.

Who Eloy Room Is

Born in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Room built his career almost entirely in Dutch football, making over 200 Eredivisie appearances, winning the league title with PSV and the Dutch Cup with Vitesse. He moved to Major League Soccer with Columbus Crew, where he won the 2020 MLS Cup and the league's Save of the Season award, before joining Miami FC. Former Netherlands international Patrick Kluivert, who managed Curacao in 2015, convinced Room to represent the island through his family heritage.

Curacao, with a population of roughly 156,000, now face Ivory Coast in their final group game. A win would send them into the knockout stages of their first-ever World Cup. Whatever happens next, Saturday in Kansas City is already secured as one of the greatest days in Curacao football history.