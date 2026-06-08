Brazil's preparations for the 2026 World Cup hit their first serious setback on Saturday night in Cleveland. Wesley, who had been named in Carlo Ancelotti's 26-man squad as starting right-back, was forced off in the 17th minute of the 2-1 friendly win over Egypt with an adductor muscle injury to the left thigh. He will not be at the tournament. His replacement, confirmed on Sunday, is Ederson of Atalanta, a 26-year-old central midfielder simultaneously on the verge of becoming Manchester United's first signing of the summer.

The CBF confirmed Ederson would join the squad in the United States on Monday. Brazil face Morocco in their Group C opener on June 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Who Is Ederson

Born Ederson Honorato Fertini on April 12, 2000, in São Paulo, Ederson began his career at Salernitana before Atalanta signed him in 2022. He has spent four seasons in Bergamo developing into one of the more complete central midfielders in Italian football, capable of operating as a defensive midfielder, box-to-box runner or in a more advanced role. His 2025-26 season produced three goals and three assists across 41 appearances, with 45 interceptions and 49 tackles reflecting the defensive foundation of his game. He last played for Brazil in March 2025 and was considered a notable omission when Ancelotti named his original squad in May.

The Manchester United Connection

ESPN confirmed on Wednesday that United had already agreed a deal with Atalanta worth an initial £35 million with up to £4 million in performance-related add-ons, a total package of around €45 million. Ederson is set to sign a contract until 2030, filling the midfield role vacated by Casemiro.

He heads into a World Cup as an Atalanta player and will return from it as a Manchester United one. The timing of the call-up gives him a global stage at the precise moment his club career is about to change completely. Ancelotti described him as one of the more debated omissions from the original squad. The injury to Wesley has given him the opportunity nobody saw coming seven days before the tournament begins.