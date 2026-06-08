Christian Eriksen has given football two of its most frightening moments of the past decade. The first came on June 12, 2021, when he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. The second came during a pre-World Cup friendly against Ukraine this week, when he went down again and was taken off. On both occasions, the woman in the stands watching it happen was Sabrina Kvist Jensen. She has been by his side through every step of the career, the recovery, and now the second scare ahead of what is shaping up to be his most significant tournament.

Who Sabrina Kvist Jensen Is

Sabrina Kvist Jensen was born in 1994 in Tommerup, Denmark, a small town on the island of Funen. She is a trained hairdresser by profession and has lived a deliberately private life throughout her relationship with one of Denmark's most famous footballers. No social media presence, no interviews, no public profile of her own choosing. She and Eriksen have been together since approximately 2012, when he was still at Ajax. She followed him to Tottenham in London, to Inter Milan in Italy, to Brentford, to Manchester United, and most recently to VfL Wolfsburg in Germany, where Eriksen signed on a free transfer in September 2025 on a two-year deal.

They have two children. Their son Alfred was born in the summer of 2018, with Eriksen granted leave from the Denmark World Cup squad to be present for the birth. Their daughter was born in December 2020, with Eriksen announcing the news on Instagram with a family photo captioned "Family of 4." The daughter's name has never been made public.

The Moment That Defined Everything

When Eriksen collapsed in the 43rd minute against Finland in Copenhagen, Sabrina was in the stadium. She made it to the pitch and was consoled by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and defender Simon Kjaer, who also later called Sabrina to check on her wellbeing after the incident. The images of that moment, Sabrina in tears surrounded by Danish players forming a protective wall around her husband, became one of the defining images of European football that summer.

Eriksen later said on Danish television that Sabrina had given him permission to return to football after the cardiac arrest. "If Sabrina had said, I don't want you to play any more, this would be a very different situation," he said. The ICD device fitted after his arrest was banned under Italian football rules, leading to his move to Brentford. He went on to sign for Manchester United and rebuilt himself as one of the Premier League's most reliable midfielders across three seasons.

Denmark face Serbia, Australia and Nigeria in Group B at the 2026 World Cup. Whether Eriksen is fit enough to play after the Ukraine incident remains to be confirmed. Sabrina, as she always has, will be watching.