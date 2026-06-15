Amad Diallo is one of the more compelling players at the 2026 World Cup, representing Ivory Coast in Group E. His girlfriend, known publicly only as Chula, is one of the more private partners in professional football. Between the two of them they have managed something rare in the modern game: a relationship that exists in full public view without either of them actually discussing it.

What is known about Chula comes from a handful of social media posts and the reporting that has followed them. Her full name has not been confirmed. Her age, background, nationality and professional life remain undisclosed. She maintains a private or semi-private presence on Instagram, and the posts that have attracted attention are the ones where she has publicly supported Amad at significant moments.

The Manchester Derby Moment

The clearest window into the relationship came in December 2024 when Amad scored the winner for Manchester United against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, a last-minute goal that sealed a 2-1 victory and became one of the talking points of that Premier League season. Chula posted a photograph of her television screen at full time and captioned it: "You deserve this so much." The message circulated widely and brought her into public attention for the first time.

The couple are reported to be engaged, though neither has confirmed this publicly. The engagement reports came from social media accounts that cover footballer relationships closely, and were not accompanied by any statement from either Amad or Chula.

Who Amad Diallo Is

Born in Abidjan on July 11, 2002, Amad Diallo grew up in Italy after his family relocated when he was eight years old. He came through Atalanta's youth academy before Manchester United signed him in January 2021 for an initial fee of around £19 million. After loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland, he established himself at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim, scoring key goals in the Manchester Derby and at Anfield, and signed a new contract running until 2030.

He is heading to the 2026 World Cup with Ivory Coast for Group E matches against Ecuador, Germany and Curacao. Chula will be watching, probably from home, probably posting something short on social media at the right moment. That is who she is, and it appears to be exactly how she wants it.