Erling Haaland was born in Leeds, England, on July 21, 2000, in a hospital just minutes from Elland Road. His father, Alf-Inge Haaland, was on Leeds United's books at the time, in the middle of a Premier League career that would shape the family's footballing identity for two generations. Norway's most recognisable striker arrives at the 2026 World Cup carrying a surname that belonged to a respected top-flight defender long before it belonged to him.

A Decade in English Football

Alf-Inge Haaland left his local Norwegian club Bryne FK for Nottingham Forest in 1993, beginning ten years in English football. He moved to Leeds United, where he played 74 games and scored eight goals, becoming part of the Leeds squad that reached the UEFA Cup semi-finals in the 1999-2000 season. In the summer of 2000, he joined Manchester City for £2.5 million, established himself as a regular starter under Joe Royle, and started 33 of 34 Premier League matches in his first season at the club.

He finished his career with 255 appearances and 23 goals, a modest tally for a player who operated as a defender and defensive midfielder rather than the forward role his son would later make his own.

The Tackle That Ended His Career

On April 4, 2001, in a Manchester derby at Old Trafford, Roy Keane was sent off for a knee-high challenge on Haaland that left lasting damage. Keane later wrote in his autobiography that the tackle was deliberate, an admission that drew a five-match ban and a £150,000 fine from the FA. The injury, combined with pre-existing problems in his other knee, forced Haaland to retire in 2003 at age 30, just three years after Erling's birth.

He returned to Norway, became a property developer, and encouraged his son to play football, with Erling following him into Bryne's youth academy. Alf-Inge has since worked as Erling's agent and adviser throughout his career, guiding decisions including his move to Manchester City in 2022.

Erling has never hidden his connection to Leeds, calling the city part of his identity despite spending almost no time there as a child. As he leads Norway at the 2026 World Cup, the family's history in English football, built by his father two decades earlier, sits quietly behind every headline his son generates.