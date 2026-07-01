Jude Bellingham has never been hesitant of showing his confidence. The England midfielder has based his career on confidence, consistency and delivery when it matters most for his team. Bellingham's influence has only grown as England has advanced further into the 2026 FIFA World Cup making him one of the main reasons for the team's remarkable run.

His performances have gone beyond goals and assists. Bellingham has become the heartbeat of England's midfield, bringing balance, creativity, and leadership in every match. Even with captain Harry Kane chasing major individual honors, the young midfielder has quietly become the player driving England forward.

Jude Bellingham's belief has shaped his rise on football's biggest stage

"I'm always quite confident that I can achieve the things I want to achieve."

That mindset has followed Bellingham throughout his career. Whether in domestic football or on the highest platform with England he has always believed in himself to produce under pressure. He's embraced expectations instead of letting them get the best of him and delivered when it counts the most.

His confidence has been on full display during the World Cup. Against Panama, Bellingham produced one of his best performances of the tournament by scoring a goal and creating another for Kane. That assist also helped Kane reach another World Cup scoring milestone, showing how valuable their partnership has become.

England's midfield star is becoming the team's biggest difference maker

While Kane remains England's captain and one of the world's top finishers, Bellingham has become the player connecting every part of the team. His ability to win possession, control the tempo, and create chances has made England more dangerous in every phase of the game.

His Real Madrid experience has made him one of the most complete midfielders in sport. Despite his young age, his maturity has been praised by fans and professionals alike. Rather than relying on moments of brilliance alone, he has built his success through smart decisions, relentless work rate, and composure in difficult situations.

Another positive aspect for England is the growing chemistry between Bellingham and Kane. Bellingham often finds space between defenders before delivering the final pass, while Kane's movement inside the penalty area allows England to turn those opportunities into goals. Their understanding has become one of England's biggest attacking strengths.

England now prepares for a knockout clash against DR Congo with confidence continuing to build around the squad. The pressure naturally increases as the tournament reaches its most important stage, but Bellingham has shown he thrives in those moments.

If England hopes to lift its first World Cup trophy since 1966, it will need more performances like the ones Bellingham has already produced. His leadership, his confidence and overall quality has made him so much more than just a promising rising star. He is now the guy setting the benchmark for England's World Cup campaign, proving that faith backed up with regular performances can motivate an entire team.