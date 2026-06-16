Josimar José Évora Dias, known to the world as Vozinha, woke up on Monday morning as an unheralded backup goalkeeper playing in Portugal's second division for Chaves, with a Transfermarkt value of €48,000 and around 50,000 Instagram followers. By Monday evening, after Cape Verde held Spain to a 0-0 draw in Atlanta in their first-ever World Cup match, his following had crossed 2.2 million. FOX Sports reported that number later climbed toward 5 million. His net worth, estimated at well under $1 million before the game, is now the subject of a very different conversation.

Vozinha was born on June 3, 1986, in Mindelo on the island of São Vicente, Cape Verde. He grew up with his grandparents after his father entered military service and his mother had to work, and the nickname Vozinha, meaning "Little Voice," came from that childhood. His father had wanted to name him Valdano, after Real Madrid's Argentine striker Jorge Valdano, but the Cape Verdean authorities refused. He became a goalkeeper instead of a striker and turned professional at 25, making his debut for local side Batuque in 2007, the same year Spain's Lamine Yamal was born.

The Career Nobody Tracked

His journey from Mindelo to the World Cup covered 19 years and six countries. After starting in Cape Verde and a spell in Portugal, he moved to Angola, then Moldova with Zimbru, back to Portugal with Gil Vicente, Cyprus with AEL Limassol where he won the 2018-19 Cypriot Cup, Slovakia with AS Trencin, and finally back to Portugal with Chaves. Most of his appearances in Angola, Moldova and Cyprus were never tracked by major stats providers. He has over 80 caps for Cape Verde since his international debut in 2011.

What Happened in Atlanta

Spain had 27 shots. Vozinha made seven saves, many at close range, including a remarkable double stop from Ferran Torres and Mikel Oyarzabal late in the first half that was the defining moment of the match. Luis de la Fuente brought on Yamal, Dani Olmo and Nico Williams from the bench. None of them could find a way through. Cape Verde earned the point.

Afterwards, Vozinha cried. "I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and unfortunately they were not here. They died a few years ago," he said. His €48,000 market value will need updating. So will everything else.