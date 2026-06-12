The 2026 FIFA World Cup's opening match ended with a scoreline of Mexico 2-0 South Africa and a disciplinary record that will be discussed long after both teams have left Group A. Three red cards were shown at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday night, the most in any World Cup opening game in history, and the controversy surrounding two of them has set the tone for a tournament that has barely begun.

South Africa's Yaya Sithole was the first to go, dismissed in the second half. Themba Zwane followed shortly after in the 84th minute, sent off following a VAR review for violent conduct after his hand caught Roberto Alvarado's face. Former referee and VAR analyst Andy Davies reviewed the incident for ESPN and described it as a harsh decision, saying he did not believe the contact constituted violent conduct or an act of brutality. South Africa coach Hugo Broos was equally unconvinced. Mexico's Cesar Montes completed the trio, dismissed in the 90th minute for denial of a goal-scoring opportunity.

A Record and a Context

Three red cards in a single World Cup match falls just one short of the all-time record of four, set in the infamous 2006 "Battle of Nuremberg" between Portugal and the Netherlands. In the last two World Cups combined, Qatar 2022 and Russia 2018, just four red cards were issued across the entire tournament. Thursday's opening game matched that number in 90 minutes. Sithole, Zwane and Montes will each serve a one-match ban. Sithole and Zwane miss South Africa's critical second group game against Czechia, a match the losers of which could effectively be eliminated. Montes misses Mexico's game against South Korea.

The Referee Who Went Viral

Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio handed out all three cards and became an unexpected internet sensation in the process. After reviewing the Zwane incident at the pitchside monitor, Sampaio announced his decision over the stadium microphone in English as part of FIFA's new referee communication initiative. The explanation left commentators, viewers and apparently several players unable to follow what he had said. The clip circulated widely and became the first genuine viral moment of the tournament.

Whether the officiating standard settles across the remaining 103 matches or whether Thursday set a precedent for a stricter, more intervention-heavy tournament is the question every coach and player will be asking before their first game.