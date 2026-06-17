Senegal are at a World Cup for the fourth time in their history and arrive in North America with arguably the most talented group they have ever assembled. Coach Pape Thiaw, who played for the Lions of Teranga during their remarkable quarter-final run at the 2002 tournament, has built a squad around proven experience and emerging Premier League talent. The group is unforgiving. The ambition is genuine.

The Full Squad

Thiaw confirmed his final 26-man squad on June 1 after trimming a 28-man provisional group. Captain Kalidou Koulibaly and all-time leading scorer Sadio Mane anchor the side. Mane, 34, has publicly confirmed this is his final World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli), Mory Diaw (Clermont), Yehvann Diouf (OGC Nice).

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal), Moussa Niakhate (Nottingham Forest), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Mamadou Sarr (Chelsea), El Hadji Malick Diouf (West Ham), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Antoine Mendy, Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa).

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Lamine Camara (Monaco), Habib Diarra (Sunderland), Pape Gueye (Villarreal), Pathe Ciss, Bara Ndiaye (Bayern Munich).

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Al Nassr), Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace), Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich, on loan), Iliman Ndiaye (Everton), Assane Diao, Ibrahim Mbaye (PSG), Bamba Dieng, Cherif Ndiaye.

Key Players, Fixtures and What to Expect

Mane remains the talisman despite his age and his time in Saudi Arabia. Nicolas Jackson gives Thiaw a physical, mobile forward option who has developed significantly since joining Chelsea. Pape Matar Sarr controls the midfield tempo. Defensively, Koulibaly and Niakhate form one of the more experienced centre-back partnerships at the tournament.

The opener against France did not go Senegal's way. Kylian Mbappe scored twice and Bradley Barcola added a third as France won 3-1 at MetLife Stadium on June 16, with Ibrahim Mbaye scoring a late consolation for the Lions of Teranga. Senegal now face Norway on June 22 and close the group against Iraq on June 26, both at the same venue in New Jersey. Beating Iraq and taking something from Norway is now the realistic path to the round of 32.