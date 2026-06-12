Thibaut Courtois has not closed the door entirely, but he has made clear which way it is swinging. Speaking to reporters at Belgium's team base on Thursday, the 34-year-old goalkeeper said he is considering ending his international career when the 2026 World Cup concludes, a tournament he described as potentially his last with the Red Devils.

"I don't know if we should be talking about the future right now, but the chances are greater that I won't continue after this tournament than that I will," Courtois told reporters. "My family is here because this could be my last tournament."

The Real Madrid goalkeeper, who won the first of his 109 caps in 2011, cited his body and the physical demands of maintaining a club career as the main factors behind his thinking. "I still want to play for a few more years. And then you have to take care of your body. I noticed that during those international breaks you can get some rest and work quietly in the gym. Over the last year and a half, I've had more little physical problems and injuries, so you naturally think more about the future."

The Door Is Not Fully Closed

Courtois left room for a different conclusion, depending on how the tournament goes. "If we have a good World Cup, of course. And continuing to feel the good atmosphere within the group. Afterward, I'll need to have an internal discussion with the coach, Vincent Mannaert, and the doctors."

He also pointed to the next generation of Belgian goalkeepers as part of his thinking. "I'm considering passing the torch. There's a lot of talent coming through with Senne and Mike," a reference to Manchester United's Senne Lammens and Mike Penders.

Belgium's Group G Campaign

Despite the retirement conversation swirling, Courtois said he is fully focused on the tournament itself. He returned from a quadriceps injury that had disrupted his spring and was emphatic about his readiness. "I'm very hungry, just like the rest of the group. I feel very good and I'm looking forward to it. The injury was unfortunate because at that moment I felt almost unbeatable. But I'm ready to maintain my level now and stay focused."

Belgium open Group G against Egypt in Seattle on June 21, before facing Iran and New Zealand. A deep run could yet change everything. For now, the most decorated goalkeeper in Belgian history is playing each game as if it might be his last.