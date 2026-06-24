Success doesn't necessarily come at one major moment. More often it is built via tiny triumphs, hard work and the confidence that comes from getting things done. There is a great phrase by Mia Hamm that captures the idea wonderfully. "Success breeds success."

It's a simple message, but it's a reflection of a player who helped change women's soccer and became one of the most respected athletes in sports history. Hamm's career is a testament to the fact that success can breed momentum for even bigger things.

Mia Hamm's legendary rise showed how achievement can create new opportunities

When Mia Hamm said, “Success breeds success,” she was speaking from years of experience at the greatest level of competition. Every big step in her career led to another, making her one of the sport's most impactful characters ever.

Hamm first gained national prominence in 1987 when she became the youngest player to represent the U.S. women's national team at barely 15 years old. It was a remarkable feat for a teenager, but it was merely the beginning of a historic career.

For the next 17 years she was an integral part in the global development of women's soccer. Her play helped the United States win two FIFA Women's World Cup crowns and two Olympic gold medals. On the way, she set records for international goals and assists, concluding her national team career with 158 goals and 144 assists.

But her success was more than the numbers. Hamm became one of the most known athletes of her generation, and helped push women's sports into the mainstream. The 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta and the spectacular Women's World Cup win on home soil in 1999 helped raise her visibility and inspire a new generation of young athletes.

Her impact was so monumental Nike chairman Phil Knight once mentioned her in the same breath as Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods when discussing sportsmen who altered their sports. And in 1999, Nike further recognized her impact with the naming of their main campus building in her honor.

Mia Hamm's effect is still being felt even after she left the game

Hamm had significant success at the University of North Carolina before reigning supreme on the world stage. During her undergraduate career, she led the Tar Heels to four consecutive NCAA titles and was a three-time All-American.

The honors kept coming throughout her working life. She earned the ESPY Award for Female Athlete of the Year in 1998 and 1999, and was voted FIFA Women's Player of the Year in 2001 and 2002. In 2004, she was one of only two women named among FIFA's 125 greatest living players by soccer legend Pele.

Hamm was passionate to developing the game even after retiring in 2004. She remains a supporter for soccer programs, a voice for gender equality and an inspiration for young players to chase their aspirations without boundaries.

Hamm now resides in Southern California with her husband, former MLB player Nomar Garciaparra, and their children, Ava, Grace and Garrett. More than twenty years later from her professional soccer days, her words still matter. “Success breeds success” is not only a motivational saying. It's a tribute to a career that proved one triumph