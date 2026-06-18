Kylian Mbappe has built a career that is about more than goals, trophies and transfer fees. The French superstar's words, each time he opens his mouth, reflect the mentality that has allowed him to reach the top of world football. One quote years later still sums up the player and the person behind the fame. The France captain is having another stellar FIFA World Cup, breaking records with each appearance. But long before he became his country's top goalscorer, Mbappe made it clear that his biggest ambition was not to emulate the legends of football.

Kylian Mbappe's quote shows the mentality behind his success

As comparisons to icons like Pele and Thierry Henry grew as a teenager, Kylian Mbappe refused to let outside expectations dictate his journey.

Instead he came up with one of the most memorable quotes of his career.

"I don't want to be a copy of anyone else. Like the greats, you want to make your own story yourself, and not be a copy of another," he said.

He further added, "I think it's only natural to have high self-esteem, even if in everyday life you need to have that humility that is a strength of the greats."

The words offered a glimpse into a player who understood that greatness is not about following someone else's footsteps. It comes from creating your own path while staying grounded. That philosophy has remained visible throughout his career, from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain and now on football's biggest international stage.

Kylian Mbappe stayed grounded despite football's enormous wealth

Kylian Mbappe has also spoken honestly about the financial side of modern football. While transfer fees and salaries often dominate headlines, he has never hidden his mixed feelings about the money involved.

"It's truly indecent for me, who comes from a fairly modest family," Mbappe told RTS in 2018, per Goal. "It's true that it's indecent but the market is like that. The world of football works like that. I'm not going to revolutionise football. I'm in a system. You have to know how to respect it and to stay in place."

Even with global fame, Mbappe has continued to value humility. His grounded outlook has earned respect from fans who admire both his football and his maturity.

He has also embraced the importance of enjoying the game.

"There is no bad time to laugh. I always joke, even five minutes before a game. It's not bad to stay a little immature," he added. "There is so much pressure in football that a little bit of 'joie de vivre', a little bit of fun doesn't hurt in this environment."

Kylian Mbappe proves his words through record-breaking performances

Kylian Mbappe's actions now speak just as loudly as his quotes. During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he became France's all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals, moving ahead of Olivier Giroud.

His brace against Senegal also made him France's highest scorer in World Cup history with 14 goals, surpassing Just Fontaine's long-standing record. He now sits only two goals behind the all-time World Cup scoring mark and needs three more to become the tournament's outright leading scorer.

The 27-year-old already owns another historic achievement with four goals in World Cup finals, the most by any player. Every record strengthens the message behind his famous quote. Mbappe never wanted to become the next version of a football legend. He wanted to become the first Kylian Mbappe, and his remarkable career shows he has done exactly that.