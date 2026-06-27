Ousmane Dembele's 2026 World Cup is following the same pattern that defined his entire breakout 2025: a slow build followed by a moment that changes the conversation. After a subdued display in France's 3-1 win over Senegal in the opener, the PSG forward came alive in the 3-0 win over Iraq in Philadelphia, setting up Kylian Mbappe's second goal of the night before adding a clinical finish of his own to seal the result.

Ousmane Dembele's World Cup 2026 Numbers So Far

Dembele enters this tournament with 62 caps and 8 goals for France, having broken his international scoring drought against Iraq with a low strike that flew past goalkeeper Ahmed Basil into the far corner. His assist on Mbappe's goal in the 54th minute came from a moment of pure selflessness, teeing up his strike partner with the simplest of finishes after carving open the Iraq defence himself.

Teammate Maghnes Akliouche praised the importance of Dembele's return to scoring form: "For Ousmane and all of our other attackers, it's important that they get amongst the goals." Didier Deschamps echoed that confidence after the match: "We've got no concerns about Ousmane, who's brimming with confidence. When he's at full fitness, which he is right now, he's a difference maker. He's playing in a different system than he does at club level, which involves him adapting his game and developing that understanding."

How Dembele's Career Led Him Here

The 2025 calendar year was the best of Dembele's career by any measure. He won the Ballon d'Or, was named The Best FIFA Men's Player, and helped PSG complete an unprecedented sweep: Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Trophee des Champions and a first-ever Champions League title, reaching the final of the Club World Cup along the way. During the 2024-25 season alone he scored 35 goals and provided 16 assists in 53 appearances for PSG, surpassing his combined output across the previous five seasons.

That form followed years of frustration. Injuries cost him the equivalent of two full seasons during his time at Barcelona, and his breakout at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he won the trophy as a 21-year-old, was followed by years of inconsistency before everything clicked at PSG.

What Comes Next for France in Group I

France close out Group I against Norway, with Mbappe sitting on 8 goals for the tournament and 100 caps for Les Bleus following the Iraq win. Dembele, finally on the scoresheet himself after scoring a hat-trick, now looks like the attacking weapon France always believed he could be on the biggest stage.