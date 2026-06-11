The response from European football to Omar Artan's World Cup exclusion came quickly and decisively. UEFA announced on Thursday that the 34-year-old Somali referee, denied entry to the United States last week despite holding a valid visa and a FIFA appointment, will take charge of the 2026 UEFA Super Cup on August 12 at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg. PSG face Aston Villa in what will be Artan's first major UEFA assignment and the first time an African referee has led a European showpiece final.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin made the intent behind the appointment plain. "Omar Artan is an excellent young but already experienced referee, who has proven himself at the highest competition level of the Confederation of African Football. Football is made to connect people, and UEFA wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills." CAF president Patrice Motsepe said Artan had made the entire continent proud and described the appointment as an honour for African refereeing.

How the Appointment Came About

Artan arrived at Miami International Airport last Saturday on a flight from Istanbul. He had been selected by FIFA as one of 52 match officials for the 2026 World Cup, set to become the first Somali ever to referee at the tournament. US Customs and Border Protection denied him entry, citing vetting concerns. A US official later told reporters the decision related to an association with suspected members of terror organisations. FIFA confirmed he would play no part in the tournament. Gianni Infantino, asked about FIFA's failure to resolve the situation, told critics to "chill and relax."

Artan flew back to Mogadishu, where he received a hero's welcome from supporters and government officials. He told the crowd he planned to work the 2030 World Cup.

What the Appointment Means

Artan has been on the FIFA international list since 2018, officiated the 2025-26 CAF Champions League final, and won the CAF Men's Referee of the Year Award in 2025. The Salzburg appointment makes him the first referee from Africa to lead a major UEFA final. It does not undo what happened in Miami. It puts him back on a pitch that matters.