The Netherlands beat Sweden 5-1 in Houston on Saturday, and the result did more than top Group F. It broke a record that had stood since the era of Pelé. The win pushed the Dutch to 14 consecutive World Cup matches without defeat, the longest unbeaten run in the tournament's history, surpassing Brazil's mark of 13 games set between 1958 and 1966.

Brian Brobbey scored twice in the first half to put the Netherlands 2-0 up at the break. Cody Gakpo added two more in the second half to extend the lead before Crysencio Summerville came off the bench to complete the rout. Anthony Elanga's consolation goal for Sweden did nothing to change the story of the afternoon. It was Sweden's heaviest World Cup defeat since losing 7-1 to Brazil in 1950.

Netherlands World Cup Unbeaten Streak: How It Started

The Netherlands have not lost a World Cup match in regulation or extra time since the 2010 final in Johannesburg, when Andres Iniesta's 116th-minute strike gave Spain a 1-0 win. Under the record's official criteria, that result counts as a draw rather than a defeat once it goes beyond 90 minutes, which is one of the reasons the Dutch streak has been able to stretch as far as it has.

Since that final, the Netherlands have gone through the 2014, 2022 and now 2026 tournaments without tasting defeat inside normal time, reaching a third-place finish in Brazil and a quarter-final in Qatar along the way. Saturday's win also made them the eighth team in World Cup history to reach 100 total tournament goals.

Netherlands World Cup 2026: What Comes Next in Group F

Coach Ronald Koeman did not undersell the significance of the result. "I think it's a good warning for the teams that still have to play against us," he said afterwards, with the Netherlands sitting top of Group F on four points after bouncing back from an opening 2-2 draw with Japan.

Sweden coach Graham Potter took the result on the chin. "Maybe it was an experience we needed to go through. The Netherlands played really well, they deserved to win, but we have to take the positives." Netherlands close out the group stage against Tunisia on Thursday, while Sweden face Japan in a match that will decide who joins the Dutch in the next round. The record now belongs to a team widely regarded as the best in history never to have won the World Cup, and they are doing nothing to discourage the idea that 2026 could finally be the exception.