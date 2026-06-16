Michael Akpovie Olise was born on December 12, 2001, in Hammersmith, London, and grew up in Hayes, Greater London. His full middle name carries a specific meaning: Akpovie is a distinctly Urhobo name from the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, a quiet thread connecting him to a cultural tradition he grew up thousands of miles away from. That detail is one of many in a personal story that sits across four countries, four cultures, and one very deliberate international decision.

The Family That Made Michael Olise Who He Is

His father, Vincent Olise, is of Nigerian descent, having spent time in Ghana before settling in England. His mother carries French-Algerian heritage, with roots split across France and Algeria. Between them, Michael grew up in a household where four distinct identities were woven into everyday life: English opportunity, French structure, Algerian flair, and Nigerian tenacity, to use the words of those who have written about the family.

Vincent was not a professional footballer himself but recognised his son's ability early and managed Michael's career through the years he spent at youth academies including Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal, all of which eventually released him before Reading gave him his first professional contract. His parents have been present at significant moments throughout his career, attending matches and providing the kind of private support that rarely generates headlines.

Because of his background, Olise was eligible to represent France, England, Nigeria or Algeria internationally. The decision to choose France was, by his own account, deeply personal. "My mother is from France. I came here when I was a child. I have always had a connection with the France national team. It's been my dream since I was a kid," he said. He also grew up watching Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry, two players who shaped his idea of what French football looked like from the outside.

From West London to the World Cup

He made his senior France debut in September 2024 against Italy in the UEFA Nations League and scored his first goal for the national team against Croatia in March 2025. France open their 2026 World Cup campaign against Senegal in Group I at MetLife Stadium on June 16.

His younger brother Richard is also involved in professional football. Olise keeps his romantic life entirely private and has made no public statements about any relationship.

He is 24 years old, plays for Bayern Munich, and arrives at his first World Cup as one of the most dangerous wide forwards in the tournament. His 2025-26 season produced 34 goal involvements in the Bundesliga alone. Four countries could have claimed him. He chose one because of his mother.