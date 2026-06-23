Martin Odegaard was born on December 17, 1998, in Drammen, Norway, and the story of how he got to this World Cup starts with his father. Hans Erik Odegaard, a former professional footballer, co-founded the football section at local club Drammen Strong and personally coached his son's youth team. In 2005, when Martin was just six years old, his parents joined other local families in investing 50,000 kroner each so the club could resurface its gravel pitch with artificial turf, a decision that gave him the surface to spend thousands of hours developing his game as a child.

Martin Odegaard's Career: From Teenage Prodigy to Arsenal Captain

Odegaard made his senior international debut for Norway in August 2014 at 15 years and 253 days old, becoming the youngest player in the nation's history to do so. Real Madrid signed him in 2015 in a deal worth an initial €4 million, making him the club's youngest-ever player at the time. What followed was a difficult stretch of loan spells, first to Heerenveen and Vitesse in the Eredivisie, then to Real Sociedad in La Liga, where he won the Copa del Rey in 2019.

His move to Arsenal began as a loan in early 2021 before becoming permanent that August for an initial £30 million. He was named Arsenal captain in July 2022 and led the club to the Premier League title in the 2025-26 season, lifting the trophy after a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on May 24.

Martin Odegaard as Norway Captain at the 2026 World Cup

Stale Solbakken handed Odegaard the Norway captaincy in March 2021, explaining the decision simply: "We think Martin has lived a long life already in European football." That captaincy now carries him into his first-ever World Cup. Norway qualified for the 2026 tournament on November 16, 2025, ending a 28-year absence from the competition with a perfect unbeaten campaign, eight wins from eight matches, scoring 37 goals and conceding only five.

Odegaard finished qualifying with the most assists of any player in Europe, seven in total. At 27, he leads a Norway squad built around himself and Erling Haaland, the two central figures of the strongest generation Norwegian football has produced. King Harald personally narrated the video announcing Norway's World Cup squad, underlining the national significance of the moment. Norway open Group I against Iraq at Gillette Stadium on June 16, with Senegal and France to follow. Odegaard was not even born the last time Norway played at a World Cup. He now leads the team trying to make history again.

