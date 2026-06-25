Lamine Yamal posted a video to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday that quickly spread well beyond his own following. The clip shows his younger half-brother Keyne having a thoroughly entertaining time trying, and largely failing, to make contact with a golf ball at a Topgolf driving range, with their mother Sheila and Lamine both there to witness it.

What Happened at the Driving Range

The outing came during a rest period in Spain's World Cup schedule, days after Lamine scored his first-ever World Cup goal in the win over Saudi Arabia. With some downtime between matches, he took the chance to spend it with family, choosing a trip to the driving range as the activity. Keyne, clearly more interested in having fun than in proper technique, eventually gave up on the club altogether and just threw the ball with his hand instead.

When the ball rolled toward the practice area, Sheila went to retrieve it, unaware fans and staff were not permitted to enter while others were actively hitting balls nearby. Keyne, not wanting to be left out, took off running after her, tripping along the way before security staff moved in to make sure neither of them was in the path of a stray shot. Through all of it, Lamine could be heard laughing behind the camera, with voices in the clip calling out "Look at you, no, no, no," and later, "No no no, we gotta get him."

A Family Moment That Captures Who Keyne Is to Lamine

The 15-year age gap between the brothers has not stopped them from being close, and those around the family describe Keyne as someone who has a knack for becoming the centre of attention whenever Lamine is nearby. The Topgolf clip is the latest example of a pattern that has played out repeatedly throughout Lamine's rise to stardom, with his mother and younger brother regularly appearing alongside him during major moments, on the pitch and off it. What began as a simple family outing during a World Cup break turned into one more viral moment built entirely on Keyne's enthusiasm outrunning his golf swing.