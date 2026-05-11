The biggest football event in the world , the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to start on June 11. And fans are eager to know whether Neymar will play with the Brazil national football team in the World Cup. While football legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be present in what could be their final World Cup appearances, Neymar's situation right now is uncertain.

Brazil's all-time leading scorer has not played for the national team since suffering an ACL injury in October 2023. Since then he has been inconsistent and his availability has raised serious doubts about whether the 34-year-old can still earn a place in Brazil's final squad.

Let's take a look at whether he will be present during the game.

Neymar Status for FIFA World Cup 2026

New Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti publicly stated that Neymar remains under consideration for the World Cup squad. The veteran coach recently explained that he still has time to prove his fitness and quality before the final roster is announced.

Ancelotti has made it clear that only players who are physically ready will make the team, but Neymar's recent form at Santos FC has helped his case. Since returning to his club, he has shown progress in scoring goals and assists while gradually rebuilding his original fitness level.

🚨🇧🇷 Neymar Jr, confirmed as part of Brazil preliminary World Cup squad among 55 players pre-called up by Carlo Ancelotti.



Decision on bringing Ney to World Cup or not will only be made next week. 🏆⏳ pic.twitter.com/B5qr1uWhrj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2026

Reports have already confirmed that Neymar was included in Brazil's preliminary 55-man list, which is a significant step toward possible selection for the team. Still, making the final 26-man roster remains a challenge because Brazil's attacking depth is loaded with talent such as Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha, Endrick, and Gabriel Martinelli.

Right now the real question is whether Neymar's experience outweighs concerns about his health and current level compared to other players on the team.

Since he is such a big star the pressure from fans to keep him on the team is going to be quite high, few fans want him on the team and others say that it's time to move on and have other players to enjoy the spotlight.

Lionel Messi on Neymar

One major voice supporting Neymar's inclusion is Lionel Messi.

The Argentine superstar recently backed his former FC Barcelona teammate to make the tournament.

"We want the best players to be there (at the World ​Cup) and Neymar, no matter his form, will always ​be one of them," Messi said on the Lo del Pollo show.

Messi explained that Neymar, regardless of form, remains one of the world's elite talents and someone fans want to watch on the biggest stage. The two shared some of the most successful years of their careers together in Barcelona and later reunited at Paris Saint-Germain F.C..

For now, Neymar's World Cup dream remains alive. But over the next few weeks, every match, every training session, and every fitness update could determine whether one of Brazil's greatest-ever players gets one final chance to play on football's biggest stage.