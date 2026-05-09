Iran's Football Federation confirmed on Saturday that the national team will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ending weeks of uncertainty over their involvement. The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Federation president Mehdi Taj outlined 10 conditions that must be addressed by the host nations, covering visa arrangements, security protocols, media access, and respect for Iran's national symbols throughout the competition.

What Are Iran's 10 Demands?

The most pressing condition centers on visa guarantees. Iran has requested that all players, technical staff, journalists, and supporters receive visas without complications or immigration questioning upon arrival. Taj specifically named Mehdi Taremi and Ehsan Hajsafi as players who must receive unimpeded entry alongside the rest of the squad.

On security, the federation requested that host nation authorities provide enhanced protection at airports, hotels, transportation routes, and stadiums for the duration of Iran's involvement. The conditions also specify that only the official national flags of the two competing teams may enter the stadiums during Iran's matches.

Iran further demanded that their national anthem be played correctly and without interruption before each game, and that questions at press conferences be restricted strictly to football matters. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has reiterated that Iran's matches will proceed in the United States as planned.

Iran's Group Stage Schedule

Iran was drawn into Group G alongside New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt. They open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, before facing Belgium on June 21. Their final group stage match is against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

The federation made their position clear in a statement on their official website. "We will definitely participate in the 2026 World Cup, but the hosts must take our concerns into account," the statement read. "No external power can deprive Iran of its participation in a cup to which it has qualified with merit."

Iran secured their place at the tournament through the qualification rounds without needing the playoffs, and the federation emphasized that their participation comes without compromise on their core values and identity as a footballing nation.

With the tournament less than five weeks away, all attention now turns to whether the host nations formally acknowledge and address the conditions outlined by Tehran and whether Iran's preparations can continue smoothly in the weeks leading up to their opening fixture in Los Angeles.

