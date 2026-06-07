The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19. With matches spread across time zones in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and dozens of group-stage games kicking off during work hours, your phone may end up being your most important World Cup device. Here is every option available, broken down by cost and language.

English-Language Options

FOX One is the most direct route for full English-language coverage. FOX holds all 104 matches across FOX and FS1, and FOX One streams every one live and on-demand in 4K. The app costs $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year on iOS and Android. Cable subscribers can sign in for free. The separate FOX Sports app is a free download offering live scores, highlights and full-match replays.

Fubo is the strongest all-in-one option. It carries FOX, FS1, Telemundo and Universo, covering all 104 matches in both languages under one subscription. The app runs on iOS and Android with a multiview feature for simultaneous group-stage matches. A five-day free trial is available.

YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream all carry FOX and FS1 for full English-language coverage. DirecTV's app includes unlimited cloud DVR storage for up to nine months. YouTube TV is offering discounted subscriptions through June 30.

Tubi carries two matches completely free, no account required: the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa on June 11, and the USMNT against Paraguay on June 12.

Spanish-Language and International Options

Peacock is the exclusive US Spanish-language streaming home, carrying every Telemundo and Universo broadcast at $10.99 per month. Its standout mobile feature is Catch-Up Fast Forward: tune in late and the app generates a five-minute clip of every goal and red card before sliding you into the live match. Peacock is available free through Walmart+ and Instacart memberships.

The FIFA+ app has been overhauled for 2026, offering real-time data, highlights and bracket tracking at no cost on iOS and Android.

Verizon customers get exclusive perks through the My Verizon app as the tournament's official telecommunications sponsor, including match alerts and behind-the-scenes content throughout the competition.