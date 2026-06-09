The players are not the only ones with a financial stake in the 2026 World Cup. The 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials selected to oversee 104 matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico are set for their own record payday, with FIFA's compensation structure reflecting both the expanded tournament and the increasing pressure placed on modern officiating.

According to The Times, referees will each earn approximately $100,000, around £75,000, for the tournament as a base participation fee. That figure is roughly double what officials were paid at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and represents a significant increase on the $70,000 participation fee from Qatar 2022. FIFA has not published an official breakdown, but multiple reports from former officials and industry sources have confirmed the broad structure.

The Pay Structure and Bonus System

The base fee covers the full tournament period regardless of how many matches an official is assigned. On top of that, referees are paid per match, with group stage appointments earning between $3,000 and $5,000 each, rising to $10,000 per game in the knockout rounds. Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has estimated that a referee assigned to the final on July 19 could earn between $60,000 and $70,000 in bonuses alone, in addition to daily allowances and the base fee. For the very best officials, total tournament earnings could approach $300,000.

Assistant referees receive a fixed fee of around $25,000 for the tournament regardless of appearances. VAR officials operate under a separate pathway, with Australia's Jarred Gillett among those selected specifically as a video match official rather than a centre referee.

What It Means for England's Referees

Premier League officials Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor are both in the squad and are directly in line for the largest payday of their careers. Oliver and Taylor already earn between £170,000 and £180,000 annually through their Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League duties. Five weeks in North America, if it runs to the final, could comfortably match or exceed that figure in a single tournament.

The one constraint is that neither could referee a match involving England. FIFA's appointment rules prohibit officials from overseeing games involving their own nation at every stage of the competition.