Brazil have won the FIFA World Cup five times. They are the only nation in history to have won it more than four times, and they are the only team to have qualified for and appeared at every single World Cup since the tournament began in 1930. The five titles came in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. No other country has more.

Germany and Italy are the next closest with four titles each. Argentina, the defending champions, have three. France have two. England, Spain and Uruguay have one each. Everyone else has none.

The Five Titles and What Each One Meant

The 1958 tournament in Sweden introduced a 17-year-old Pelé to the world. Brazil beat Sweden 5-2 in the final, beginning a dynasty that would define the next decade. They retained the title in Chile in 1962, again defeating Czechoslovakia in the final, becoming one of only two nations alongside Italy to win back-to-back World Cups.

The 1970 tournament in Mexico is widely considered the greatest World Cup in history. Brazil's squad, featuring Pelé, Jairzinho, Rivelino and Carlos Alberto, swept through the competition without losing a match and beat Italy 4-1 in the final. As three-time champions, they were awarded the Jules Rimet Trophy permanently. A new trophy, the current FIFA World Cup, was introduced for the next edition.

The fourth title came in 1994 in the United States, when Brazil beat Italy on penalties after a goalless final. Romário was the standout player of the tournament. The fifth arrived in 2002 in Japan and South Korea, with Ronaldo Nazário scoring twice in the final as Brazil defeated Germany 2-0. That Ronaldo finished as the tournament's top scorer with eight goals and had already ended his career as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history with 15 goals, since surpassed by Germany's Miroslav Klose.

Why 2026 Matters More Than Any Other Tournament

Brazil have not won the World Cup since 2002. That is the longest gap between titles in their history and a source of growing frustration for a football culture that defines itself by winning the biggest prize in the sport.

Carlo Ancelotti takes charge for the first time at a World Cup, bringing the most decorated coaching CV in the history of club football. Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Endrick and a fit Neymar give him the tools. Brazil open Group C against Morocco at MetLife Stadium on June 13. The wait for a sixth star ends here or it does not. There is no middle ground.