France have reached the last two World Cup finals, winning in 2018 and losing on penalties to Argentina in 2022. Didier Deschamps, who has confirmed this is his final tournament in charge, arrives with arguably the strongest squad Les Bleus have assembled in a generation. Here are five reasons they can go all the way.

The Attack Is Unlike Anything Else at This Tournament

Kylian Mbappe captains the side with 12 World Cup goals already, four short of Miroslav Klose's all-time record. Behind him sits Ousmane Dembele, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner who scored 35 goals and 16 assists as PSG won the treble last season. Michael Olise finished the Bundesliga campaign with 34 goal involvements for Bayern Munich. Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki and Marcus Thuram compete for starting positions alongside them. No other nation at this tournament has seven attacking players who would walk into most other international squads. Deschamps has the luxury of rotating without any meaningful drop in quality.

The Defence Is One of the Best in Europe

William Saliba anchors the backline after a remarkable season with Arsenal. Ibrahima Konaté and Dayot Upamecano provide physical depth alongside him, with Jules Koundé at right-back. Mike Maignan in goal is widely considered the best goalkeeper in Ligue 1 and one of the top five in the world. France conceded a combined five goals across their entire qualifying campaign.

Didier Deschamps Knows How to Win Tournaments

He is one of only three men in history to win the World Cup as both player and captain. He managed France to the 2018 title and the 2022 final. His conservative structure frustrates neutrals but delivers results when it matters, and he has managed egos far larger than anything in this squad before.

N'Golo Kante Is Back

After years of injuries, Kante returned to something close to his best form for Al-Ittihad in the 2025-26 season. At 35, he is not the force he was in 2018, but his presence in midfield gives Deschamps an option that nobody else in world football can replicate. Warren Zaire-Emery provides the energy alongside him.

They Have a Point to Prove

Losing on penalties to Argentina in Qatar was the kind of final that stays with a squad for four years. France were the better team for long stretches of that game. They have not forgotten it. This is a group playing with unfinished business, and that combination of talent and motivation is the most dangerous thing in international football.