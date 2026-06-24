Portugal's 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in Houston produced one of the more unusual statistical footnotes of the 2026 World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo, at 41 years and 138 days old, lined up directly opposite Uzbekistan full-back Bekhruz Karimov, who was 18 years and 320 days old. The gap between them, 22 years and 183 days, is now the largest age difference ever recorded between two starting players in a single World Cup match.

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup Record-Breaking Day in Houston

The age gap was just one of several records Ronaldo set against Uzbekistan. His brace took him to 145 career goals across all competitions in 230 appearances, and made him the 49th different nation he has scored against at international level. He passed Eusébio's tally of nine to become Portugal's outright top scorer in World Cup history. His sixth-minute opener also made him the first player ever to score at six different World Cups, while his appearance was his 24th at the tournament, putting him third on the all-time list behind only Lionel Messi's 28 and Lothar Matthäus' 25.

He also became the third player in history, after Denmark's Michael Laudrup and Argentina's Lionel Messi, to be both the youngest and oldest scorer for his country at a men's World Cup.

Why the Record Followed a Difficult Week for Ronaldo

The performance arrived after a difficult opening match for Portugal, a 1-1 draw against DR Congo that drew heavy criticism of Ronaldo's form and his place in the squad, with even budget airline Ryanair joining in on the mockery online. Against Uzbekistan, he answered directly, scoring in the 6th and 39th minutes either side of goals from Nuno Mendes, and was named player of the match with a 9.0 rating.

Karimov, for his part, held his own defensively against one of the most decorated forwards in football history, earning a 6.5 rating in a match his side had little answer for elsewhere on the pitch. Portugal's win lifted them firmly back into contention in Group K, while Karimov and Uzbekistan, playing in their first-ever World Cup, take the experience of sharing a pitch with Ronaldo into the rest of their tournament.