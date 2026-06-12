Lionel Messi has spent his career collecting trophies. He has also, quietly, been collecting real estate. His combined property portfolio spans three continents, four countries and an estimated $30 to $40 million in value, built across the same decades that produced eight Ballon d'Or awards and a World Cup winners medal. As he prepares for what he calls his final World Cup in North America, here is a look at where the greatest footballer in history actually lives.

Fort Lauderdale: The Primary Residence

The centrepiece of Messi's American life is a waterfront mansion at 91 Compass Lane in Bay Colony, one of Fort Lauderdale's most exclusive gated communities. He and wife Antonela Roccuzzo purchased it in September 2023 for $10.75 million, shortly after joining Inter Miami. The two-storey, 10,500-square-foot property has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two private docks and 170 feet of Intracoastal waterway frontage. It sits approximately five miles from Chase Stadium, where Inter Miami play their home matches.

The Bay Colony community is guard-gated, offers a private marina and tennis courts, and counts LeBron James among its celebrity residents. For Messi, who sought a property away from the intensity of central Miami, the location offered the privacy a family of five required.

More South Florida investment followed. Messi has purchased four condominium units at the Cipriani Residences Miami, an 80-storey tower under construction in Brickell at the heart of the city, with one unit reportedly valued at around $7.5 million. The building is set for completion in 2028.

Castelldefels and Rosario: The Properties That Came Before

During his Barcelona years, Messi and his family lived in a villa in Castelldefels, a coastal suburb south of the city that offered beach access and excellent international schools. The property retains interest from luxury buyers despite his departure from Spain in 2021.

In Rosario, Argentina, where Messi was born on June 24, 1987, the family home sits inside a private community known locally as La Fortaleza, a gated complex with landscaped gardens that has become something of a local landmark. It is the property most associated with his childhood and his family's roots, and one Messi has described in interviews as a place he always returns to. The fortress nickname reflects both its scale and the emotional weight it carries.