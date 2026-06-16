Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play a competitive football match in the United States for the first time in nearly 12 years when Portugal begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against DR Congo in Houston on June 17. The Portugal captain has not played in a match on American soil since August 2, 2014. For one of the most recognizable footballers in the world, the long absence is a big deal, especially given his spells with Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United and Al Nassr during that period.

Cristiano Ronaldo's long wait for a US return

Cristiano Ronaldo's last match in the United States came during the International Champions Cup in 2014. Playing for Real Madrid, he featured as a second-half substitute in a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at Michigan Stadium. The match drew 109,318 spectators, which remains the largest attendance recorded for a football match in the United States.

Since then, Ronaldo has not played a single game in the country, whether for club or country.

Missed opportunities with Portugal

Portugal were in the United States as recently as March for a friendly against the host nation, but Ronaldo did not travel with the squad. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was left out of Roberto Martinez's squad for matches against the United States and Mexico after Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus said he had travelled to Spain for treatment on a hamstring injury. The absence extended a run that had already stretched for more than a decade.

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent visit to the United States

Although he has not played there since 2014, Ronaldo has visited the United States. In November, he attended a black-tie dinner at the White House alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and other business leaders.

Back then, President Donald Trump referred to Ronaldo and his son Barron, saying, "My son is a big fan of Ronaldo — wherever Ronaldo is here. And Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you."

Ronaldo Cleared to play World Cup opener

Ronaldo was at risk of missing Portugal's World Cup opener after being sent off against the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier in November 2025. FIFA later handed him a three-match suspension but suspended the final two matches for a one-year probation period. That decision cleared him to play against DR Congo in Portugal's opening game.

When Will Ronaldo Play In FIFA World Cup 2026 And Where To Watch It?

Portugal begin their FIFA World Cup campaign against DR Congo on June 17 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.



Date: June 17, 2026

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston

Kick-off: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

TV (US): FOX, Telemundo

Live stream (US): FOX One, FOX Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo app

Live stream (India): 10:30 pm IST on ZEE5