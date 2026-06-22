Cape Verde drew 2-2 with Uruguay on Sunday, fighting back from behind for the second time in as many matches to keep their remarkable World Cup debut alive. The result leaves them second in Group H on two points, level with Uruguay but ahead on the head-to-head goals picture, with Spain already through to the knockout rounds after winning their first two matches.

For a nation of roughly 600,000 people making their first-ever World Cup appearance, a single point from each of their opening two matches against vastly more experienced opposition already counts as a achievement most people connected to Cape Verdean football never expected to see in their lifetimes. Goalkeeper Vozinha's 15-save performance against Spain in their opener has already become one of the defining individual moments of the tournament.

What Cape Verde Need to Qualify for the World Cup Knockouts

The path is genuinely in their own hands. Cape Verde face Saudi Arabia in Houston on June 26 in their final group match. A win sends them through to the Round of 32 regardless of what happens elsewhere. A draw could also be enough, potentially even securing second place in the group, depending on how Uruguay fare in their own final match against Spain in Zapopan, Mexico on the same day.

A loss to Saudi Arabia would almost certainly end Cape Verde's tournament, leaving them needing Uruguay to also lose or draw against Spain and hoping their goal difference holds up against other third-placed teams across the remaining 11 groups, since the top eight third-place finishers from all 12 groups also advance under the new 48-team format.

Why Uruguay Are Suddenly the Ones Under Pressure

The bigger story attached to Cape Verde's run is what it has done to Uruguay. A two-time World Cup champion nation now needs to match or better Cape Verde's result in the final round simply to stay level, and they face the toughest fixture of anyone in the group against group leaders and former world champions Spain. A win for Uruguay sends them through. Anything less, and Marcelo Bielsa's side risk a shock early exit at the hands of a debutant nation a fraction of their size and footballing history.

The Round of 32 draw means the Group H winner faces the Group J runner-up, while the runner-up plays the Group J winner, a path that includes Argentina. Whatever happens against Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde have already given their country a World Cup story that will outlast the result.