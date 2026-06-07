Bruno Fernandes is worth an estimated $40 million in 2026. He earns £300,000 per week at Manchester United, approximately £15.6 million annually before bonuses. His contract runs until June 2027. Endorsement deals with Adidas and EA Sports add an estimated £5 to £8 million per year on top of that. After a 2025-26 season that brought him the Premier League Player of the Season award under returning manager Michael Carrick, his commercial value has risen further. He heads to the World Cup as Portugal captain, one of the most recognisable midfielders in the sport.

The Career That Built His Wealth

Born on September 8, 1994, in Maia, Portugal, Fernandes spent his early years grinding through Italian football at Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria before returning home to Sporting CP, where he produced some of the most prolific numbers ever recorded by a central midfielder in the Primeira Liga. Manchester United signed him in January 2020 for an initial fee of £47 million, and within weeks of his debut he had transformed the mood of a club that had been in freefall.

He has contributed over 90 goals and 70 assists across all competitions for United since arriving. In 2025, he turned down a lucrative Al-Hilal offer to stay, with family considerations forming a central part of that decision.

Who Ana Pinho Is

Ana Pinho was born on April 18, 1994, in Boavista, Portugal, the same town as Bruno. They met as teenagers at Boavista High School, where she was a futsal referee with her own sporting background. In the early years of his career, when Fernandes was earning modest wages in the Italian lower leagues, Ana helped cover the cost of their dates. They married on December 23, 2015. Their daughter Matilde was born in January 2017, followed by son Gonçalo in September 2020.

She relocated to Manchester when Bruno signed for United and has been a regular presence at Old Trafford ever since. Fernandes' goal celebration of touching his ear is widely understood as a tribute to Matilde. He has tattoos of both children on his arms. Ana stays largely out of the public eye and her net worth is not independently estimated, tied entirely to the couple's shared finances.