Fifth seed Casper Ruud on Thursday crashed out of US Open after losing to China's Zhang Zhizhen in five sets in a second round clash. Ruud, last year's finalists, lost 4-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 to Zhizhen, who is the first men's Chinese player to knock a top-5 seed out in a Grand Slam. The 26-year-old from Shanghai -- ranked 67th in the world -- produced the match of his life to win in 3hr 19min. Zhang will now take on Australia's Rinky Hijikata, who defeated Martin Fuscovics in straight sets, in the third round on Friday.

Tempers flared after Ruud had levelled the match at two sets apiece with a 6-0 fourth set.

Zhang left the court for several minutes to take a toilet break and change clothes in a move that clearly disrupted Ruud's momentum.

The Norwegian was broken immediately in the first game of the final set, and a frustrated Ruud complained angrily at the chair umpire, accusing him of failing to enforce time limits.

"Why don't you do anything?" Ruud yelled at the umpire. "You follow the rules clearly some times then other times you don't give a shit. Why don't you do anything?"

With Ruud unravelling, Zhang rammed home his advantage. He broke again in the fifth game to take a 4-1 lead and then held for a 5-1 lead.

Ruud held serve to close the gap to 5-2, but Zhang would not be denied, producing a superb backhand volley on match point to seal victory.